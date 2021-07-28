LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

