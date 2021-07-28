Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

