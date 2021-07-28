Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LGIQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02. Logiq has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

