Loop Capital Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Hold

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

LOGI opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.40. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

