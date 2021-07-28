LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 125.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 636,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in LSB Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 133,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

