LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LTC Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

