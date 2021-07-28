Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.86. Lufax shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 45,223 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 1,244,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,825,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lufax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 651,499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after purchasing an additional 151,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

