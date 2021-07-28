Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

