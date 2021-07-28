Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Shares of LBC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 35,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $675.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

