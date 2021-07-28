Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU stock remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,550. Luvu Brands has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,894.12% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

