LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €685.00 ($805.88) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €701.18 ($824.92).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of EPA MC opened at €669.60 ($787.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €659.99. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.