M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $17,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

