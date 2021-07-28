Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Up 246.7% in July

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

