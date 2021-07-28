MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469,718 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in MacroGenics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.27.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

