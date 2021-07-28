Maecenas Market Cap Reaches $289,662.53 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $289,662.53 and approximately $159.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded up 49.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00048623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.66 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

