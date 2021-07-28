Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,556 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.46% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

MX stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $998.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

