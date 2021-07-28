Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEQ. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

MEQ traded up C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.08 million and a P/E ratio of 15.26. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$62.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.00.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

