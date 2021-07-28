MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 34.10%.

MMYT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27.

MMYT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

