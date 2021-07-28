Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,233 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

KFY opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

