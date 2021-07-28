Man Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,091 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

