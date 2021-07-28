Man Group plc Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,039 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

