Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.