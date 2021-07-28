Man Group plc Purchases 20,584 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Man Group plc lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 191,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity stock opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,238.21, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

