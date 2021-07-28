Man Group plc Purchases 871 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $269,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.77 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.