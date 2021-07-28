Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Trading Down 3.4%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 186,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 527,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

