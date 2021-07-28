Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.07. 12,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

