Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $643 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.04 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.06 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.
NASDAQ:MANH traded up $11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.07. 12,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.78.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
