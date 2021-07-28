Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $172.00. The stock had previously closed at $145.22, but opened at $156.05. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $154.76, with a volume of 2,285 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

