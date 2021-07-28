Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.