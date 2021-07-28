Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.
Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:MPC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. 258,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,118. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64.
MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
