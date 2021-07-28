Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. 258,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547,118. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.