Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, July 30th. Marin Software has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 73.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

