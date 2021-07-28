Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.21. 14,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,984. Masimo has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.