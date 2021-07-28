Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.06. 57,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

