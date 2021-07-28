Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTDR traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 2,372,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.