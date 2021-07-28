Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $31.77. Matador Resources shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 518 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

