Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Match Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Match Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.62. 1,734,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,599. Match Group has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

