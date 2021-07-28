Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 678 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $298,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

BEAM stock opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

