MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.91. 30,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.