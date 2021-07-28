MBL Wealth LLC Has $547,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,221 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 477,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

