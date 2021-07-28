MBL Wealth LLC Invests $701,000 in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 16.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 12.2% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 3.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,141,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.01.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

