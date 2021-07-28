MBL Wealth LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,400,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 432,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,401,293. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.71.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.