MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MTTCF opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. MeaTech 3D has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd. is a technology company. It focuses on developing and out-licensing its proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies seeking to manufacture proteins without the need for animal slaughter.

