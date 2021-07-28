Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 634,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62.

Get Medley Management alerts:

In other Medley Management news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 45,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $268,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.