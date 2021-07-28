Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $3,421,607.22 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.03.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Medpace by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Medpace by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Medpace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Medpace by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

