Megan Hansen Sells 175 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Megan Hansen sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $13,032.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,089.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 500,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,429. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% in the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

