Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 160,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,695,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,626 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,358 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,965,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

