Meme Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $471.46 or 0.01184317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.11 or 0.00377088 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002577 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013248 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002315 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

