MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,580.00 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5,096.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,464.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

