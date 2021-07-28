MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 218.8% in July

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 218.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,600. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.