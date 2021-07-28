Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $851.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

