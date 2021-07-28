Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Head to Head Analysis

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.68%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 19.70% 25.14% 2.00% First Merchants 30.18% 8.95% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $149.57 million 1.06 $26.44 million $4.27 6.03 First Merchants $558.43 million 3.91 $148.60 million $2.74 14.67

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Meridian on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and electronic payment and cash management services. It operates through 17 offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 124 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

